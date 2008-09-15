XL: Creative thinking from Co-Op Travel
There were a few examples of good use of the web in the middle of all the offers of "help" from the likes of Ryanair, easyJet et al for stranded passengers overseas as a result of the XL saga.
Standing out was an effort from Co-Operative Travel. On Friday morning online marketing Craif Lefevre snapped up the domain name XL-travel-advice.co.uk and through it onto a basic Wordpress template.
The page included reams of information for consumers and links to the CAA and Abta. The Co-Op branding was not in-your-face at all and carried just one simple "Re-booking Agent" link to the main Co-Op homepage.
The whole thing took Lefevre about an hour to sort out, it's getting a fair amount of travel and it wouldn't be a surprise if he has - er, optimistically - snapped up the domain names for other organisations which may or may not find themselves in a spot of bother in the months ahead.
Kevin May, editor, Travolution
1 comment:
Talking of domains, got an email from Sedo today announcing an auction for fly.com
Reserve price is 2 million US if anyone is interested.
http://www.sedo.co.uk/auction/auction_detail.php?language=e&auction_id=41015&tracked=&partnerid=29039
