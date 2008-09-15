Get it cheaper somewhere else...
The travel industry is always being told to look to retail for marketing and selling techniques so we thought Tesco's latest online gadget might be one to watch.
Basically, the shopper picks a well-known brand and Tesco provides a cheaper suggestion.
It wouldn't take much for the travel meta search sites or online travel agents to do something similar, even if some are claiming it has matured beyond price now.
So, instead of the latest functionality being about the ability to compare a traditional package with individual components online, the consumer would just be presented with the same holiday he or she had chosen, but cheaper.
No comments:
Post a Comment