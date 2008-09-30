Tuesday, September 30, 2008

Travolution meets Greg Dyke

Wholly unrelated to Travolution, but...




Here's all our other - slightly more relevant - content from the Advantage Conference last weekend.

Kevin May, editor, Travolution

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Not convinced that the travel industry is a low paid job.

Yes product / agent people tend to be less well paid - but web / technical people (who know what they are doing) can get great salaries....

Always been a problem in the larger travel companies where a junior web person with 2 years under their belt earns the same as a senior product (non-negotiating) with 10-15 years experience. Causes resentment in many companies.

Something to muse on.

30 September, 2008
Travolution Blogger said...

When i asked Dyke about pay, it was referring to product/agent people.

02 October, 2008

