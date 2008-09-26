Sneak peak: New Travolution site
Some people have been asking:
Full instructions on how to use the new site will be provided on launch day.
Subscribe to the print edition and you would've seen this a few weeks ago.
Kevin May, editor, Travolution
10 comments:
Can't wait for the launch. I know I have seen bits in development but this is very exciting. Looks great, Kev.
Martin
Could it be? Is that the Wordpress template? Looks good, I switched from blogger to Wordpress a few months ago, havn't looked back!
All the best,
Phil
Martin: thanks!
Philip: the blog and the functionality will be hosted on MT but the template is one of our own which we have put it into.
basically the MT system works without our own.
I am looking forward to the instructions on how to use a website
:)
Alex: Don't be sarcastic. We have changed the user experience dramatically from the old site and added some features which some people may be grateful for some instructions.
Bonjour Kevin,
Good Evolution for Travolution >> it's the etravolution ;-)
Well MT ? not WP ?
All the best for this new adventure.
BTW, tell you 10 october I will stop defintevly Les Explorers to write only on HoteliTour
http://hotelitour.com
And suggest you look at Orange voyages the 6 october
http://voyages.orange.fr/
See you at PhoCusWright
Best regards
Claude
It looks great. I like the idea of adding RSS feeds, very nifty! :)
Will you be leaving this blog "live" so that links pointing to this domain aren't dead?
I can understand why companies go for MT, it's more secure than WordPress, and creats off-the-cuff HTML pages, which a lot of companies prefer.
But WP has a fantastic community, with plugins.
Could somebody explain "MT"
Sometimes I think you forget that there might be novice readers or Non IT Geeks out here.
Perhaps a feature for Travolution could be a step by step Video of how the new site was put together, and perhaps a tutorial of how a " Novice" could set up there own Template or design.
Anonymous: Our apologies, MT is Movable Type - a blogging platform.
Post a Comment