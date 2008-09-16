Loving the Thomas Cook personalised cruise video tool
We wrote about the new personalised cruise functionality for the Thomas Cook website last week.
It is currently in development and isn't expected to be live until November or December this year.
Despite only a demo being shown to delegates last week at the IAB conference in London, we persuaded e-commerce director Russell Gould to send us a screen shot.
Not great quality, but you'll get a sense of what is going on.
In our opinion it's one of the best pieces of consumer experience-driven functionality since British Airways unveiled their Silverlight project at the Travolution Summit in April.
Kevin May, editor, Travolution
