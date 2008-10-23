Thursday, October 23, 2008

+++FINAL POST on the BLOGGER TRAVOLUTION BLOG+++

 
This is the FINAL official post on the Blogger version of the Travolution Blog.

The Travolution Blog can now be found at the main Travolution website, which re-launched on Thursday 17 October 2008.

The blog is here - http://www.travolution.co.uk/blog/

Please use this new feed for your RSS readers - http://www.travolution.co.uk/blog/rss.xml 
We are not deleting previous content.
+++PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF THE ABOVE+++
See you at the new Travolution Blog

Posted by Travolution Blogger at 3:23 pm

