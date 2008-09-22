Monday, September 22, 2008

Setting the record straight - Part Two: Travolution

Some concern recently about a new project from Audi, called Travolution.

Just to let you all know, it is nothing to do with us.

We're obviously extremely flattered they have decided to name a vehicle-traffic light communication system after us.


We will not complain if they want to lend us one of their 'Travolution' cars...

Kevin May, editor, Travolution

Posted by Travolution Blogger at 8:54 am

9 comments:

Sam I Am said...

Ouch, that might hurt in the old search engine rankings though in the long run ... not sure how much the name itself is googled, but it'll likely go up a bit after this. Of course if you hold on to the rankings, you might be seeing some interesting totally off topic traffic coming through :)

22 September, 2008
Travolution Blogger said...

Sam I Am: don't worry, we've been on the case for a few weeks now. :-)

22 September, 2008
Travolution Blogger said...

Sam I Am: we can't do anything in terms of passing off (copyright law) as it's a different sector.

22 September, 2008
Jason Brooks said...

Mmmn They've got the balls haven't they to do such a thing! I bet they read your mag..and new website! Speaking of balls at first I thought it was something to do with this particular potential Audi Travolution..
http://www.carbodydesign.com/archive/2008/02/08-audi-snook-concept/

22 September, 2008
Alex Bainbridge said...

Do they do car hire?

22 September, 2008
jebworks said...

Kevin,

This is the best way to yourself behind the wheel of an Audi - I recommend the S5.....!
Cheers

23 September, 2008
India Tour Packages said...
23 September, 2008
Travolution Blogger said...

India Tour Packages: stop spamming the blog!!!

23 September, 2008
Guillaume said...

Because you didn't protect the brand Travolution ???

Guillaume

23 September, 2008

