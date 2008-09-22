Setting the record straight - Part Two: Travolution
Some concern recently about a new project from Audi, called Travolution.
Just to let you all know, it is nothing to do with us.
We're obviously extremely flattered they have decided to name a vehicle-traffic light communication system after us.
We will not complain if they want to lend us one of their 'Travolution' cars...
Kevin May, editor, Travolution
9 comments:
Ouch, that might hurt in the old search engine rankings though in the long run ... not sure how much the name itself is googled, but it'll likely go up a bit after this. Of course if you hold on to the rankings, you might be seeing some interesting totally off topic traffic coming through :)
Sam I Am: don't worry, we've been on the case for a few weeks now. :-)
Sam I Am: we can't do anything in terms of passing off (copyright law) as it's a different sector.
Mmmn They've got the balls haven't they to do such a thing! I bet they read your mag..and new website! Speaking of balls at first I thought it was something to do with this particular potential Audi Travolution..
http://www.carbodydesign.com/archive/2008/02/08-audi-snook-concept/
Do they do car hire?
Kevin,
This is the best way to yourself behind the wheel of an Audi - I recommend the S5.....!
Cheers
India Tour Packages: stop spamming the blog!!!
Because you didn't protect the brand Travolution ???
Guillaume
