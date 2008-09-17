Wednesday, September 17, 2008

Classy use of maps

Every man and his dog has a map mash-up these days.

But there are few examples where the overall design of the page is taken into consideration.

So a thumbs up to Mr & Mrs Smith, which announced this week it has developed a route planning tool with Microsoft.

It's a decent enough piece of functionality but the way it fits in with the page is so much better than countless other mapping tools.


Kevin May, editor, Travolution

2 comments:

Luxury Tavelling said...

Doesn't look like a bad application. I'll stick to the old ask a taxi driver approach though.

18 September, 2008
Tamara said...

Hi Kevin
thanks for posting about this application.
One bit that took us a long time to get right is the 'avoid motorways' function. It allows you to plot your route A-B without driving on a motorway.
This function is also the reason why we chose Microsft over Google for this app.

22 September, 2008

