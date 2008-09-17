Classy use of maps
Every man and his dog has a map mash-up these days.
But there are few examples where the overall design of the page is taken into consideration.
So a thumbs up to Mr & Mrs Smith, which announced this week it has developed a route planning tool with Microsoft.
It's a decent enough piece of functionality but the way it fits in with the page is so much better than countless other mapping tools.
Kevin May, editor, Travolution
Doesn't look like a bad application. I'll stick to the old ask a taxi driver approach though.
Hi Kevin
thanks for posting about this application.
One bit that took us a long time to get right is the 'avoid motorways' function. It allows you to plot your route A-B without driving on a motorway.
This function is also the reason why we chose Microsft over Google for this app.
